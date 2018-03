BOSTON (WHDH) - Warning signs will be included on all marijuana products once legal sales begin in Massachusetts.

The Cannabis Control Commission voted Tuesday to require a marijuana leaf image on all products.

It is designed to tell people that the product contains the drug THC.

Retail marijuana shops could open here in Massachusetts by July.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)