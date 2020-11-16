Marine charged with murder in 2019 death of 19-year-old Emerson student after party

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marine who was a suspect in the death of a 19-year-old Emerson College student in Brighton last year has been charged with his murder after a Suffolk County grand jury did not pursue an indictment, federal officials said.

Lance Corporal Samuel London has been charged with one count of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of assault and battery in the death of Daniel Hollis, according to the Marine Corps. The charges are pending adjudication at a general courts-martial.

London was identified last year as a suspect in the death of Daniel Hollis, of Hopedale. Hollis was found unconscious and suffering from a head injury after a fight at a party in Brighton last September and he later died from an irreparable brain injury.

Hollis’ family said he was attacked after he and his friends were confronted by a group of college-age men while leaving a party. In February, a Suffolk County grand jury decided not to pursue an indictment in Hollis’ death.

In a statement, Hollis’ family said “As a family, we are incredibly grateful to the NCIS Investigative Team and the Marine Corps prosecuting team for their tireless work and constant communication with our family.”

