(WHDH) — A Marine charged with killing an Emerson College student has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, officials announced Monday.

A judge in Quantico, Virginia, sentenced Lance Corporal Samuel London to 65 months in prison for his role in a fight in Boston that left 19-year-old Daniel Hollis dead, according to a Marines spokesman.

London, who has since been dishonorably discharged, is also facing fines and forfeitures.

The military took over the investigation into Hollis’ death after a Suffolk County grand jury decided not to file charges last fall.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in the area of 15 Park Vale Ave. in Brighton around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, found Hollis, of Hopedale, unconscious on the ground and suffering from a head injury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hollis, a sophomore studying marketing communications, succumbed to a traumatic brain stem injury four days after he and his friends were confronted by a group of college-aged boys while leaving a party.

London’s trial got underway earlier this month.

