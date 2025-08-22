BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common is looking a little bit different this week with several helicopters and tanks parked for people to enjoy.

The Marines landed Wednesday, all in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

“I came out because it’s all pretty interesting to see,” Darlin Africain said, who lives in Methuen. “All these helicopters, all these choppers. And they’re huge, they’re huge.”

People were able to take a look inside the tanks and the helicopters while asking the Marines questions about their service.

Some even became inspired to join the military.

“They make me wanna join the military,” Rodney Almkhelf said, who lives in Boston. “But I’m still 10, it’s a little early. It’s a great opportunity to learn new stuff and it’s really fun.”

People traveled from around New England, while some happened to stumble upon it while visiting from other countries.

“It really shows the support of Boston, it’s all of us,” Africian said. “Coming together to see something really cool.”

“It’s kinda fun,” Max Giesen said, who’s visiting from Germany. “And generally I like that kind of stuff, like helicopters.”

Sergeant Christian Alfaro said representing the Marines and inspiring the next generation is a dream come true.

“To be here currently, in Boston, the city I’m from, and just be representing the Marine Corp in an official capacity, is a dream come true,” Alfaro said. “It’s all affirmation that I made the right decision. It’s a dream come true.”

