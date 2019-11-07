Marine Corps identifies service member being eyed in death of Emerson College student

BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Marine Corps has identified the service member who is under investigation in connection with the death of an Emerson College student.

Lance Corporal Samuel London is being looked at as a possible suspect in the death of 19-year-old Daniel Hollis, of Hopedale, who was found unconscious on the ground and suffering from a head injury following an early morning fight at a party in Brighton on Sept. 29, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

“The Marine Corps is aware of the circumstances surrounding Lance Corporal Samuel London. The charges against him are very serious, and local authorities continue to have our full cooperation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Marine is currently being processed for administrative separation, any additional comment on the incident would be premature because it is still under investigation.”

Hollis, a sophomore studying marketing communications, succumbed to a traumatic brain stem injury four days after he and his friends were confronted by a group of college-aged boys while leaving the party, according to a post on the family’s Caring Bridge page.

The encounter allegedly led to a physical fight in which Hollis subsequently hit his head on either cement or bricks.

He fell unconscious and was taken to a Boston hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a blood clot on his brain, the family added.

Hollis underwent emergency surgery but scans showed that he had “extensive and unrepairable (sic) damage to large sections of his brain,” the family wrote. He never regained consciousness.

“We are deeply saddened to learn an off-base incident allegedly involving one of our Marines has led to the passing of a man in the Boston community,” the Marine Corps said in a statement in October.

The Boston Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Hollis family.

