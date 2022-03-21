WASHINGTON (AP/WHDH) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

Captain Reynolds joined the Marines in 2017 and served as a pilot stationed in North Carolina. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

In a statement, Leominster mayor Dean Mazzarella said Reynolds was an active member of the community.

“Our condolences to the entire family of Captain Ross Reynolds US Marine Pilot. Ross and his family were active in scouting and could always be front and center at all of our Veterans community events,” Mazzarella said. “Also, our condolences to the other families of those other three Marines. God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America free.”

In a tweet, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said, “The Marines who tragically passed in the accident are all heroes.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

