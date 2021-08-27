OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a 23-year-old Marine from Omaha said Friday he was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

The family said Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

He is mourned by his girlfriend, parents, stepmom and stepdad, four siblings and grandparents, the family said in a statement released through a family friend. The statement said the family did not wish to speak to the media at this time.

They said Page always looked forward to visiting his friends in Nebraska and planned to return home and go to a trade school, possibly to become a lineman, after his enlistment ended.

“Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart,” the statement said. ”Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.”

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, said in a statement that he was “heartbroken” to learn of Page’s death.

“No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now,” Bacon said. “I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain.”

