SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off Seabrook Beach.

Seabrook police and firefighters are on the scene.

Marine 1 is assisting Seabrook Fire with a possible marine rescue off the coast of Seabrook Beach. #HamptonFire #SeabrookBeach #MutualAid — Hampton Firefighters (@HamptonNHFire) September 3, 2018

