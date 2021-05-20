Marine patrol investigating death of kayaker in NH lake

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a kayaker in Lake Massabesic.

The marine patrol unit of the state police said the kayaker had gone out with his friend at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. They said a kayaker went into the water at about 4 a.m., began to struggle, and that attempts to save the person were unsuccessful. There were no personal flotation devices.

The kayaker was found unconscious at about 6:15 a.m.

The marine patrol unit and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department say that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever they are aboard any boat. Children age 12 and younger must also wear a life jacket while underway on the public waters.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)