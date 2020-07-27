Marine Patrol: Woman killed in apparent shark attack near Bailey Island, Maine

Harpswell, MAINE (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine Monday afternoon was pronounced dead after a rare encounter with a shark.

The United States Coast Guard launched a small boat from South Portland around 3:40 p.m. and upon their arrival learned that two kayakers had towed the victim to shore.

Witnesses told Marine Patrol the woman was swimming near White Sails Lane when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals until further notice.

No further information was made available.

