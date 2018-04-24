BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marine recruiter who is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of a recruit from Roslindale is set to face a judge Tuesday for an unrelated charge.

Frank Lipka, of Roslindale, was previously held on $10,000 bail after being accused of waving a gun at a Domino’s delivery driver because he was mad his order didn’t include hot dipping sauce.

Officials executed a search warrant at Lipka’s home after he granted consent for the search, the district attorney said.

Joseph Brancato, of Roslindale, was reported missing to the Boston Police Department in November of 2017.

His body was found in an area off of Interstate 95 in Canton in late March when a driver pulled over to help another motorist who was stuck on the side of the road.

Following Brancato’s disappearance, Lipka was arrested for driving while intoxicated, then was in NCIS custody out-of-state on an unrelated issue. Lipka then flew back to Boston, where he was arrested on the gun charge.

