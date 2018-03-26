Marine recruiter, ‘person of interest’ in missing man case, faces judge on gun charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marine recruiter who has been called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a 21-year-old Marine recruit appeared in court Monday on what officials say were unrelated charges.

Frank Lipka appeared in West Roxbury District Court Monday. The Roslindale man faced charged after he was accused of waving a gun at a pizza delivery driver.

But the family of Joey Brancato, 21, also appeared in court hoping to get answers about his disappearance. He was last seen in Roslindale on Nov. 18.

“He meant the world to me, said Brancato’s grandmother, Midge Lebaron. “And until he comes back, I don’t know…you know, it’s just like a bad dream.”

Brancato had moved in with Lipka to work on his training.

Following Brancato’s disappearance, Lipka was arrested for DUI, then was in NCIS custody out of state on an unrelated issue.

Lipka then flew back to Boston, where he was arrested on the gun charges. He pleaded not guilty Monday. The judge set bail at $10,000.

If he is released, he will be forced to wear a GPS monitoring device.

