BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing student got a big surprise at Endicott College’s graduating ceremony — a visit from her brother.

Her brother was serving in the Marines and they hadn’t seen each other in a year.

He came out to surprise her as she received her diploma.

