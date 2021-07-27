CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Fire Department Marine units were called in to help some kayakers who were caught in a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.
Crews were called for the water rescue near the Longfellow Bridge and the Broad Canal around 7:40 p.m. and all parties were accounted for.
There has been no word on any injuries.
Strong storms are expected to continue lashing the area through 8:30 p.m. with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour.
No further information has been made available.
