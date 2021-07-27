CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Fire Department Marine units were called in to help some kayakers who were caught in a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Crews were called for the water rescue near the Longfellow Bridge and the Broad Canal around 7:40 p.m. and all parties were accounted for.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Strong storms are expected to continue lashing the area through 8:30 p.m. with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

All people in the water have been accounted for.

Cambridge Fire Marine Units 1 and 2, @BostonFire & @MassStatePolice Marine Units have surveyed the river and no one else is in distress. https://t.co/xtTuCVgxH3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 28, 2021

No further information has been made available.

