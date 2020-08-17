MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked tirelessly for about three hours to rescue a horse and mule that were found buried up to their necks in mud at a farm in Marion on Sunday evening.

Firefighters responding to a report of a horse and mule submerged in mud at Merrow Farm on Converse Road around 5 p.m. found the animals suffering from labored respiration due to being buried so deep, according to the Marion Fire Department.

Firefighters and animal control officers dug mud out from around the animals to reduce pressure on them.

A winch, pulleys, straps, and a sling were then used to extract the animals.

Both animals were evaluated at the scene by a veterinarian.

They are said to be recovering and doing well.

