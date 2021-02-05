Marion man facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog found in feces-filled cage

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marion man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found an emaciated dog in a feces-filled cage and a dead chicken on his property earlier this week.

Brandon R. Davis, 26, was arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court on charges including cruelty to an animal and possession of ammunition without an LTC/FID card, according Marion Police Chief Richard Nighelli.

Animal control officers responding to a report of a “pitbull-type” dog that was being kept in a cage inside of Davis’ home and only being let out a few times each day to go to the bathroom were unable to make contact with anyone at the house but a dead chicken was found on the ground outside, prompting police to obtain a search warrant, Nighelli said.

During a search of Davis’ home on Thursday, officers found a caged dog that appeared to be emaciated with blood on its tail. They also observed what appeared to be animal waste, dirty rags, scattered dried dog food, and overturned water bowls without signs of drinking water inside of the cage.

Ammunition was also said to be found during the search.

The dog is currently receiving treatment at Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists. It’s expected to make a full recovery but extensive treatment and rehabilitation will be required, according Nighelli.

“I’d like to commend ACO Connor, Det. Scott Smith, Officer Jonathan Castro, and Sgt. Sean Day for their diligent work throughout this investigation, which resulted in an animal being removed from poor conditions,” Nighelli said in a news release. “I’d also like to thank Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists for their work providing care and treatment to the dog.”

Davis has since been released on $340 bail.

