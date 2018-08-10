Marion police sergeant placed on administrative leave

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Marion say a police sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave amid a multi-jurisdictional investigation in Bristol County that may impact his ability to perform his duties as a police officer.

In a statement Friday night, Marion Town Administrator Paul Dawson and Police Chief John Garcia announced that information they’ve received about the investigation has prompted them to place Sgt. Jeffrey Tripp on paid leave.

“While not the target of the investigation, information received by Chief John Garcia has led him to place Sgt. Jeffrey Tripp on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and an internal investigation and review of the facts and circumstances by the Marion Police Department,” the statement read.

The initial investigation is being conducted by a Bristol County law enforcement task force and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office, according to the statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)