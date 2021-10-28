MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to be cautious following a bear sighting in Marion on Thursday.

The black bear was spotted wandering down County Road near the Wareham/Marion line, according to Marion police.

Police advised anyone who encounters a bear to remain calm and to not run away or approach the animal.

People should slowly back away sideways, according to Marion police.

Police also advised Marion residents to bring in their birdfeeders, secure their trash, keep their dogs leashed, and to never let a dog chase or interact with bears.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)