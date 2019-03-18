Marion Town clerk accused of stealing more than $600K from regional refuse disposal district

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marion town clerk and another man have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $600,000 from the Carver, Marion, Wareham Regional Refuse Disposal District.

The Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General announced indictments Monday against Marion Town Clerk Ray Pickles and Robert Tinkham, 57, of Carver, according to Marion Town Administrator Paul Dawson.

Pickles is alleged to have stolen more than $610,000 from the district over six years. Tinkham allegedly stole more than $65,000.

Pickles was removed from his position in the Refuse District in January 2018 after the alleged theft of funds was brought to light.

In a statement, Attorney General Maura Healey said, “The accusations constitute a staggering abuse of the public trust, and we are grateful to the Marion Police Department, the Inspector General’s Office, and Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for their diligence in bringing out the details of these alleged thefts.”

Pickles holds an elected position as Town Clerk through 2020, and the Town of Marion has no process for recalling elected officials.

