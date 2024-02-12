BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston icon Mark Wahlberg is focused on fitness and bringing two new gyms to the Boston area.

Wahlberg is working with F45 Training Studios to open the facilities. The first one is already open on Summer Street and the second location is set to open in the North End later this year.

The movie star says he’ll even be stopping by the gyms when he’s in town.

In a statement, he said, “Returning to my roots, I see this as a great chance to improve the quality of life for everyone in the communities that are so close to my heart, and will be stopping by the studios every chance I get.”

