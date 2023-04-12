QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Mark Wahlberg was spotted Tuesday morning bagging groceries at the Quincy Stop & Shop where he worked as a teenager.

The Dorchester native surprised customers and employees, drawing a crowd at the front of the store.

“Right here, this is where the whole hustle started,” Wahlberg said in a video. “In 1998, I was working at this Stop & Shop, I was bagging groceries, $3.65 an hour.”

Raymond Li was grabbing his morning coffee when he heard the commotion.

“I looked around the corner and I was like there’s no way I am looking at Mark Wahlberg bagging somebody’s groceries,” Li said.

“Everybody was super excited, they have staff there who were jumping out of their registers trying to go up to him to get a picture,” he added.

Walberg also stopped by to see several of his products on the shelves, including meat from Wahlburgers, the burger brand he shares with brothers Paul and Donnie.

The celebrity appearance brightened up an otherwise normal day at the grocery store.

“He was a very nice and down-to-earth guy,” Li said.

Wahlberg is often spotted in his home state. Just last month, he met fans while promoting his tequila brand at a Total Wine in Dorchester.

