BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their 2022 regular season schedule, which includes a third-straight Opening Day game at Fenway Park.

The club will begin the season in Boston on March 31 when they welcome the Tampa Bay Rays in the first of a three-game series.

Boston will face off the rival New York Yankees at Fenway Park three times — July 7-10, August 12-14, and September 13-14. The team will play at Yankee Stadium on April 7-10, July 15-17, and September 22-25.

The Red Sox will make a rare trip to Wrigley Field in 2022 for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs July 1-3.

The team will travel to three other National League ballparks in 2022: Truist Park for a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves (May 10-11), PNC Park for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (Aug. 16-18), and Great American Ball Park for a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 20-21).

Four National League teams will make trips to Fenway Park next season, including three from the Central Division: the Cincinnati Reds (May 31-June 1), the St. Louis Cardinals (June 17-19), the Milwaukee Brewers (July 29-31), and the Atlanta Braves (Aug. 9-10).

The Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins for a four-game series on Patriots’ Day Weekend. The team will also be home on Memorial Day against the Baltimore Orioles. They will face the St. Louis Cardinals at home on June 19, which is both Father’s Day and Juneteenth. On the Fourth of July, Boston will host the Tampa Bay Rays.

The regular season will conclude with a three-game series on the road at the Rogers Centre in Toronto (Sept. 30-Oct. 2).

The full schedule is as follows:

