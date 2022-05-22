BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport hosted several dozen businesses in an open-air market as part of a push to support Black entrepreneurship Sunday.

The Black Owned Bos. Market was first launched in 2019 and the pop-up market is scheduled to return to the area one weekend every month until October.

Vendors sold wares from apparel and beauty products to packaged food and gifts.

