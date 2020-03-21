Market Basket adjusts hours during coronavirus pandemic

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket will begin closing all stores at 6 p.m. starting Monday, the store’s CEO said.

The decision to close early at all locations every day will not impact the newly enacted senior shopping hours, Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas announced Saturday.

The move is being made in order to serve customers and the community the best way possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Demoulas said.

“The adjusted closing hour of 6 p.m. is to provide our hard-working associates the opportunity to rest and recharge, while we utilize the evening hours to stock and prepare our stores for the next day’s business,” Demoulas said in a statement.

Senior-only shopping hours, for those 60 and older, will continue to be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

