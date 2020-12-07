Market Basket announces opening of new Massachusetts store

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basked announced Monday that its newest store is now open for business in Massachusetts.

The nearly 70,000-square-foot grocery store in Maynard offers a full range of products, including a full-service butcher block, a kitchen and cafe, and a prepared food department offering a large variety of freshly made meal solutions, sandwiches, subs, salads, brick-oven pizza, and sushi, the Tewksbury-based chain said in a press release.

The new store is located at the Maynard Crossing mixed-use development on Digital Way.

Other tenants at the development include Eco Nails & Spa, Planet Fitness, and Maynard Wine and Spirits.

Maynard Crossing broke ground in 2019 with a design that incorporates ample open space to, walking paths, green space, water features, spaced out benches, and a dog park, as well as numerous outdoor patios for restaurants.

