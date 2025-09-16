TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket’s Board of Directors has named Donald Mulligan Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mulligan has worked at Market Basket for the last 42 years and has spent the last 26 at Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Don Mulligan is the voice of consistency at Market Basket, one that our associates and customers can count on to proudly continue the same thriving culture and the ‘More For Your Dollar’ shopping experience. The Board has worked closely with Mr. Mulligan and has come to appreciate his exceptional business acumen, the respect and admiration our associates have for him, and his deep understanding of the history and culture that make Market Basket so special,” said Board Chair Jay K. Hachigian.

Mulligan is a Lowell native and began his career at Sullivan Bille PC, a Tewksbury firm where he worked on the Market Basket Account.

The board of Market Basket voted unanimously last week to remove Arthur Demoulas as president and CEO.

