Market Basket associate tests positive for coronavirus

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford Market Basket worker is self-quarantining and recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

RELATED: Baker bans reusable grocery bags amid coronavirus pandemic

The associate last worked at the store at East Gate Plaza on March 15, Market Basket spokeswoman Justine Griffin said.

“The health and safety of our Associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health,” Griffin said in a statement.

Market Basket has since contacted public health officials and is following their guidance, as well as the Centers for Disease Control protocols.

“In addition to Market Basket’s heightened disinfection program, we are bringing in a specialized cleaning crew overnight who will clean and disinfect the store,” Griffin added.

As part of Market Basket’s response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces including cash registers, countertops, register belts, red baskets, shopping carriages, payment devices, touchpads, desks, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

All stores have disinfecting wipes for customer’s use at the store entrance and associates help in wiping down all the shopping baskets.

Associates are required to practice good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently. Social distancing is also being encouraged.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)