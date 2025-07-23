BOSTON (WHDH) - Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas has issued a statement addressing the recent firings of two of the supermarket chain’s executives by the Board of Directors.

The statement was released following the firing of Tom Gordon and Joe Schmidt, whom he referred to as “men of strong character”, these are” and “two of the brightest and best grocery store operators in the business.”

“This is among the worst decisions that could be made by this board, the statement read. “Steven Collins of Exeter Capital doesn’t understand this company’s culture. Nor do his fellow board members Jay Hachigian of Gunderson Dettmer and Michael Keyes of Intercontinental Real Estate. To them, Tom, after 50 years with the company, and Joe after 39 years, are easily cast aside. They are just collateral damage in this pre-planned coup.”

The statement continued, “To Market Basket, Tom and Joe are part of the heart and soul of the company and key executives in its immense success to date. They are men of integrity and honor and belong on the Market Basket team, and we will use all efforts to reverse this heartless and unwarranted decision.”

