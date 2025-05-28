TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and minority shareholder of Market Basket has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into his conduct.

Officials say the investigation will look into Arthur T. Demoulas and an alleged plan he had to disrupt the business and operations of Market Basket with a work stoppage.

“Market Basket stores provide a place that our local communities consistently count on for both their livelihoods and daily needs—the Board has a responsibility to safeguard the company’s effective operations now and well into the future,” said Steven J. Collins, Director of Market Basket.

