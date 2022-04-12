TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket has created a Spotify playlist featuring songs that customers say they enjoy hearing while they shop.

In a Facebook post, the Tewksbury-based grocery chain wrote, “This is no prank! We had so much fun seeing you all enjoy our April Fools’ Day CD that we’ve put the top suggested songs into our newest Spotify playlist!”

The creation of the playlist comes after the grocery chain shared a prank post on April Fools’ Day teasing an “MB Store Songs CD” that was available to order by phone.

Market Basket says it created the playlist after reading through songs suggested by customers.

Songs on the playlist include “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, “Africa” by Toto, “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel, “The Boys of Summer,” by Don Henley, and “Manic Monday,” by The Bangles.

