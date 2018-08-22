Market Basket deli packaging tweet gets NH governor’s attention, prompts swift change

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — A loyal Market Basket customer’s tweet about stick-on deli labels placed over the opening of bagged meats and cheese caught the eye of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, prompting a swift change.

Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith recently took to Twitter to ask the supermarket not put the price tag stickers over the zipper of their deli bags. He said it’s impossible to open it without destroying the bag and shared a photo to prove his point.

Dear @MarketBasket, I love you. But PLEASE stop putting the price tag over the zipper part of the deli meat bag. It’s nearly impossible to open it without destroying the zip lock and bag, defeating the purpose of such. Sincerely, a loyal customer. pic.twitter.com/QHuRGSsFf8 — Kevin H. Smith (@NHkevinsmith) August 2, 2018

Sununu responded to Smith’s tweet, saying he has to re-bag cheese every time because of the problem.

After learning of the social media complaints, Market Basket said that it would speak to its deli departments about it.

Both Smith and Sununu tweeted on Tuesday that the stickers were moved to the bag itself.

Sununu said he was celebrating the good news with grilled cheese for dinner.

THANK YOU @MarketBasket for listening!! Price labels on bottom and zip lock bag intact! WOO-HOO! Shout out to @GovChrisSununu for supporting the cause. Fresh deli cheese for everyone! pic.twitter.com/XsJREMvIGU — Kevin H. Smith (@NHkevinsmith) August 21, 2018

THANK YOU @MarketBasket! Had to check out the good news myself, so I stopped by my regular spot in Epping tonight. New price-tag sticker location = no more torn bags. Celebrating with grilled cheese for dinner. #ResponsiveCustomerService #603Pride pic.twitter.com/5vdBjIXSYR — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 22, 2018

