READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two ousted Market Basket executives who have combined worked at the supermarket chain for nearly 90 years spoke out Wednesday against the board’s decision to fire them for “insubordination” and revealed they got the news their positions had been filled before they were even let go.

“We told you eight weeks ago the allegations are preposterous, we tell you today that the allegations are preposterous,” said former Market Basket Operations Director Joe Schmidt.

After an eight-week leave, two top leaders at the beloved local grocery store chain were shown the door.

Their firing comes in the midst of an investigation launched by Market Basket’s Board of Directors into allegations the two men were insubordinate and trying to plan a work stoppage.

Allegations they both strongly deny.

Former Market Basket Grocery Supervisor Tom Gordon said, “…about us, our character and our integrity and for those allegations to be made without any kind of response is not something that’s going to happen.”

Schmidt added, “Frankly, I think it’s a coup I think it has been from day one there’s an agenda from the sisters to remove the boss.”

That boss, CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, was also put on leave in May. And he’s no stranger to family drama swirling around the supermarket chain. The storyline is very similar to what led to the 2014 employee walkout and protests that cost the company more than $500 million dollars.

Demoulas is now defending his right hand men, saying in a statement, “To Market Basket, Tom and Joe are part of the heart and soul of the company and key executives in its immense success to date. They are men of integrity and honor and belong on the Market Basket team, and we will use all efforts to reverse this heartless and unwarranted decision.”

Both men said they worry Demoulas may be next to be fired — and if he is that the chain will never be the same.

And employees and customers alike will feel it.

The board, meanwhile, has denied all of these claims and says it is acting in the best interest of the company.

