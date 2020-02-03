Market Basket invites Tom Brady to become store manager

BOSTON (WHDH) - Whenever Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career comes to an end, there will be a job waiting for him at one of New England’s most popular supermarket chains.

Prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransico 49ers, Brady — decked out in a red sports coat — stood on the field alongside Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick, and Adam Vinatieri for an NFL 100th anniversary celebration.

The red coats caught the attention of Market Basket, prompting a couple of tweets.

When the greatest all-time players assemble, the wardrobe inspiration was obvious: #MoreForYourDollar. @patriots better watch your back, we're nabbing @tombrady to manage our store! #RedCoatLife https://t.co/5C8aBTow1f — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) February 3, 2020

“When the greatest all-time players assemble, the wardrobe inspiration was obvious: #MoreForYourDollar,” Market Basket wrote. “Patriots better watch your back, we’re nabbing Tom Brady to manage our store!”

Store managers at all Market Basket locations were red jackets as part of their work uniform.

“You’re welcome to join our roster, Tom Brady,” Market Basket wrote in another tweet. “#RedCoatLife.”

Local shoppers, including Christopher Stokham, took to Twitter to compare the coats worn by the players to those worn by Market Basket managers.

“Market Basket needs those back but that was a cool ceremony,” Stokham said in response to a photo shared by Brady.

Brady is slated to become a free agent on March 18.

