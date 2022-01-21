TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury-based Market Basket now ranks among the top three grocery retailers in America, according to a new consumer survey.

Market Basket leapfrogged three retailers to take the third spot away from Trader Joe’s in the fifth annual Retailer Preference Index.

Only Amazon and the San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company were ranked ahead of New England’s beloved grocery chain.

The online survey of 10,000 households was undertaken by dunnhumby, a British customer data science company. Dunnhumby asked respondents to rate grocers on a number of key factors including service, pricing, quality, digital options, operations, convenience, speed, and rewards programs.

“We were gratified to learn that our valued customers placed us in the top three supermarkets in the country,” said David McLean, Operations Manager at Market Basket. “They highlighted continued excellence on price and operations, which is rewarding as our team seeks to fulfill our commitment to our “More for Your Dollar” shopping philosophy. The acknowledgement is truly a testament to how hard our Associates have worked and continue to work to serve our valued customers.”

Market Basket currently operates 86 stores across the Bay State, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

