Market Basket parking lot turned into lake as torrential rain pummels Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ponds overflowed, basements were flooded and the local Market Basket parking lot was turned into a lake as torrential rain pummeled Leominster Tuesday.

Many homeowners on Blanchard Street could be seen pumping up to three feet of water out of their basements after a nearby pond overflowed, creating a river in the street.

Video shared on Twitter showed floodwaters swallowing up cars outside a nearby Market Basket on Sack Boulevard.

Photos in other neighborhoods showed residents wading through waist-deep water.

The Leominster Public Works Department is working to assess damage across the town.

The rain is expected to clear out by Wednesday.

Here's a look at some of the flooding in Leominster, taken by a homeowner who got 3 feet of water in his basement. @7News pic.twitter.com/QO84pzSHim — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) August 14, 2018

