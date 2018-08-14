Market Basket parking lot turned into lake as torrential rain pummels Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ponds overflowed, basements were flooded and the local Market Basket parking lot was turned into a lake as torrential rain pummeled Leominster Tuesday.
Many homeowners on Blanchard Street could be seen pumping up to three feet of water out of their basements after a nearby pond overflowed, creating a river in the street.
Video shared on Twitter showed floodwaters swallowing up cars outside a nearby Market Basket on Sack Boulevard.
Photos in other neighborhoods showed residents wading through waist-deep water.
The Leominster Public Works Department is working to assess damage across the town.
The rain is expected to clear out by Wednesday.
