Market Basket robbery suspect throws thousands of dollars into air while fleeing store

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man who allegedly robbed a Market Basket in Lawrence on Tuesday night threw thousands of dollars into the air as he fled, police said.

Ricardo Flores, 45, entered the Essex Street store around 7:30 p.m., threatened to shoot witnesses and demanded money, the Eagle-Tribune reports.

Flores then took off running through the parking lot, tossing more than $3,000 into the air, Lawrence police Sgt. Mike Simard told the newspaper.

A car that Flores was traveling in was stopped in Methuen a short-while later. Flores, along with two others, were arrested.

Simard described Flores as a “career criminal” who was recently released from prison.

Flores is charged with armed robbery, among other serious offenses.

