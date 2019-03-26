Market Basket says all stores are ‘ghost-free’ after shopper reports seeing spirit

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A popular supermarket chain that has dozens of stores scattered across three New England states is denying rumors that one of its Massachusetts stores is haunted by a ghost.

Justine Griffin, a spokeswoman for Market Basket, said in a statement that “as far as we know all of our stores are ghost-free.”

Griffin’s statement comes after a shopper claimed to have spotted an apparition of a dead person in the chain’s Wilmington store.

The shopper described the spirit as “an old Victorian era woman in her nightgown … near the frozen peas.”

Hundreds of people weighed in, including others who claimed to have seen a ghost in the store.

“If there’s anything to it, she’s probably attracted to our Victorian-era prices,” Griffin added.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)