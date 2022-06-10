BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant.

The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.

All staff members were able to relocate to other Market Basket stores, primarily the two in Billerica.

Griffin noted that closing a Market Basket is rare. The franchise already opened seven stores in two years, with two more planned this year.

“We are planning to expand and remodel the Market Basket store located just 1.5 miles south of the Billerica Mall store, adding all the full amenities that a new store offers, including a new Market’s Kitchen and Café with seating, a full-service Certified Angus Beef butcher case, an exclusive Niji Sushi department, and a fresh Cut Fruit & Vegetable department to name a few,” Griffin said.

