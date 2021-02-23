Market Basket is warning its customers that someone has created an unauthorized Facebook profile using the grocery chain’s name and logo in an attempt to gather information.

The page has been sending friend requests to customers and has been asking for sensitive information as a requirement to the grocery chain’s “Drink Up, Work Out” giveaway, Market Basket wrote on their official Facebook page.

They are alerting customers that they do not send friend requests and that if a profile that appears to be Market Basket does send a friend request, then it is not them.

“Market Basket will never request payment information online, and we ask our community to be vigilant and to not provide this information to other Facebook pages,” the grocery chain wrote. “The safety and privacy of our customers is very important to us and we are working diligently to address this concern.”

