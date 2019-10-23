Marketing CEO gets 3 weeks for cheating on son’s ACT exam

BOSTON (AP) — A California marketing executive and author has been sentenced to three weeks in prison for paying $50,000 to cheat on her son’s college entrance exam.

Jane Buckingham was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. She is the 11th parent to be sentenced in a college admissions bribery scheme involving dozens of wealthy parents.

The 51-year-old Los Angeles resident admitted to paying $50,000 to have a test proctor take the ACT exam for her son in 2018. She gave her son a practice test at home so he would think he took the real test.

Prosecutors had requested six months in prison.

Buckingham is CEO of the marketing firm Trendera. She has apologized and says she has “absolutely no excuse.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)