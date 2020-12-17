Markey: Aid to states may be pushed to Biden era

Congress would be making “a billion-dollar mistake” if it settles on a stimulus package that excludes relief for state and municipal governments, U.S. Senate Ed Markey said Thursday, but he suggested he would back such a deal knowing that President-elect Joe Biden offers hope for a second package early next year.

Like other Democrats, Markey blamed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell for trying to “save a few pennies” at the expense of cities and towns, but acknowledged that Democrats appeared to be closing in on a more than $900 billion stimulus agreement for more relief spending that may not include any funding for local government.

“That is a billion dollar mistake, but this package is only the beginning,” Markey said.

“This relief is a downpayment on what is to come. We will not stop fighting for this critical assistance. This will not be the last time Congress speaks on this issue,” Markey said, hosting a conference call with several mayors and municipal leaders from Massachusetts.

Congressional leaders and the White House appeared to be close this week to a deal for nearly $1 trillion in relief spending that would include a new round of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and small business supports, according to reports. But those talks hit a snag on Wednesday, and Markey said it was likely that Congress would be in session through the weekend, if not into next week waiting for a compromise.

“I’m prepared to work throughout the weekend and not leave here for Christmas,” Markey said, adding, “We must not adjourn until we’re finished with this project.”

Markey said he was still waiting to see the final package and hopeful that it would contain at least an extension of existing CARES Act funding passed in March, which expires on Dec. 31. However, he suggested he would support a stimulus bill without the extension or new money.

“I want more money but if we can’t get it then for the time being, until January 20 when Joe Biden takes over, we’re just setting down a marker right now about what we’re going to stand up and fight for,” Markey said.

The Malden Democrat said he was confident Democrats will be able to win two runoff elections in Georgia and reclaim control of the Senate, but he said just the arrival of Biden in the White House will change the political atmosphere in Washington and make additional relief possible.

“Writ large, it’s also going to be important that Donald Trump is gone as president. He sits right now as a sort of Damocles over the Republican Party,” Markey said.

The Local Perspective

Massachusetts Municipal Association Executive Director Geoff Beckwith said an extension of CARES Act funding and new money for cities and towns will be critical to both continued operations and the ability of communities to rebound as they emerge from the pandemic.

“This recession is going to last for a long time until communities get the resources they need throughout the entire pandemic to pay for standing up their services,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith said that in Massachusetts the MMA calculates that cities and towns have lost $200 million in revenues from local option meals and lodging taxes.

“And in fiscal 2022, we expect the commercial property tax base will wither and communities will be facing a dramatic decline in the property taxes paid by the businesses that have been hit by this recession,” Beckwith said.

Municipal leaders said CARES Act funding has been used to keep first responders and teachers on the job, to buy personal protective equipment, renovate schools to reopen, offer rental assistance and support food pantries, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Moving forward, additional funding will also help set up distribution systems to deliver the vaccine to the general public when it becomes available, likely in the spring, officials said.

“Congress, candidly, has disappointed us over time,” said New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell. “There is out there the notion that if you’re providing funds directly to city government that it must be wasteful.”

Mitchell said he has spent about half of his city’s $6 million allocation from the CARES Act, and is at risk of losing money if Congress doesn’t extend the authorization. He said he has used the money to renovate former nursing homes as surge space for hospitals, to reopen schools and to provide liquidity to small businesses, including the fishing industry.

“It would have been foolish to burn though all of the money, and now we’re running out of time, even though the pandemic is still very much with us,” Mitchell said.

New Bedford has also closed a police station and a senior center and reduced the city workforce by 40 people, without layoffs, the mayor said.

“Revenues are not going to bounce back and we have to deal with it somehow,” Mitchell said. “I would say to Senator McConnell, money here in New Bedford would be very well spent and would go a long way to helping our city emerge from the pandemic stronger, because that is our goal but we can’t do it alone.”

Beckwith said the state Division of Local Services is working to calculate how much CARES Act funding remains unspent.

He also said it would also be important to advocate for the Treasury, under Biden, to change the rules that currently prevent cities and towns from paying for services now that won’t be delivered until 2021.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer said her city has also spent about half of its CARES Act funding, using it hire nurses, buy PPE and build up testing and contact tracing resources. She said funding will continue to be needed to set up clinics for vaccine distributions and keep services running uninterrupted.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said her city has also relied on CARES Act funding to address food insecurity and provide $3 million in small business grants.

“This funding has been more than a budget line for cities and towns across Massachusetts. It’s been a lifeline,” Markey said.

