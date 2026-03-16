BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Ed Markey called for the head of the FCC to resign after a recent social media post about the coverage of the War in Iran.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr made a post Saturday claiming some broadcasters are presenting “fake” news.

Carr’s post was in response to comments from President Donald Trump about news coverage of the war.

“”Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr posted on social media. “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

Markey responded, calling it “The latest and most dangerous step in a sustained campaign to use the FCC’s licensing authority as a weapon against broadcasters and journalists whose coverage displeases the Trump administration.”

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