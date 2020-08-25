Markey campaign reports ‘suspicious’ Twitter account to FBI

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Senator Ed Markey’s reelection campaign said it reported a suspicious Twitter account to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the user made negative comments about challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

The account, using the handle @Markeychusetts, first posted on August 23 and deleted itself on the night of August 24 shortly after the Markey campaign publicly asked supporters to join our efforts in reporting the account to Twitter.

Please report and block this obvious bot. Created last night and only agonizing. No followers and not following anyone @markeychusetts pic.twitter.com/GnWVRX2EK9 — Paul (@pawlbologna) August 25, 2020

According to the Markey campaign, the account had no followers, was not following any other accounts, and was exclusively quote-tweeting Kennedy campaign staff and supporters with insults

They said they reported the account to the FBI in an effort to raise awareness of and protect against election interference in the U.S. Senate primary.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)