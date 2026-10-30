HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Incumbent Senator Ed Markey is making his final push for votes, campaigning in Holyoke with Governor Maura Healey on Thursday.

The Democrat senator is seeking a third term in office.

Markey said lawmakers need to respond to the economic needs of families and said Republicans aren’t doing that.

“The economy is in trouble, cost of living is up, inflation is up, food prices, gasoline prices, all of that is on the ballot,” Markey said. “My feeling is, across the country, Donald Trump is absolutely going to pay the price.”

Markey said his campaign is focusing on lowering costs for working families.

Republican candidate for Senate John Deaton met voters outside South Station Thursday morning.

Deaton says voters should not look at party labels.

While stopping by a Jamaica Plain barbershop he said he’s encouraging voters to focus on the candidate that will make Massachusetts a better state.

“I think that I offer solutions to the problems people are facing because I dont think people are looking for ideology today, they’re looking for solutions,” Deaton said. “Senator Markey, he’s had 50 years to get the job done, I think it’s time for someone new. At the end of the day it’s not his age or how many years, I have better ideas”

This is Deaton’s second time running for Senate; He lost to Elizabeth Warren two years ago by nearly 20 points.

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