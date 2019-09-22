Markey hits campaign trail, touts climate change work

Sen. Ed Markey hit the campaign trail the day after Rep. Joseph Kennedy III entered the race for Senate, saying he’s ready for the challenge.

Markey said he’s focused on gun safety, health care and trying to slow climate change, adding he wants to hold a climate change debate with his challengers this November.

“I welcome Congressman Kennedy to this race along with Shannon Liss-Riordan and Steve Pemberton, and I’m looking forward to having a debate about all of these issues over the next year in the Commonwealth,” Markey said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)