BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey has offered an apology to the family of an Easton man who was shot and killed by police in New York nearly 10 years ago.

DJ Henry, a 20-year-old student and football player at Pace University, was shot and killed by Pleasantville, New York police officer Aaron Hess while he was trying to drive away from a disturbance outside a bar in October 2010.

Henry’s father, Danroy, accused Markey of not helping seek justice for his son.

“My wife and I came to you 10 years ago as grieving parents, asking for your help with our son’s murder in upstate New York,” he recalled in a recent video. “We simply asked you the same thing we asked the other elected officials in the state of Massachusetts and in New York at the time. But, unfortunately, senator, you were the only one who didn’t act. Not only did you not act in any way, but we felt like you were just dismissing us.”

Markey told the Boston Globe that he reached out to the Henry family to “offer my sincerest apologies, and to pledge to them my complete support to take action on this case. I am fully at their disposal, and hope to work with them.”

The Henry family is trying to have the case against Hess reopened.

