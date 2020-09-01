Markey looking to defend seat in Senate as incumbent in Democratic primary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey is looking to defend his seat in Congress ahead of the state’s primary election on Tuesday.

Markey enters the Democratic Senate primary as the incumbent in the race. He was first elected to the Senate back in 2013.

“I will have your back for the next six years on the floor of the United States Senate,” he said.

Markey spent time campaigning in Brookline and West Roxbury Monday, anticipating a close race with Congressman Joe Kennedy.

“We are going to go all the way up to 8 o’clock on Tuesday night and try to earn every vote across the Commonwealth,” he said.

While both candidates are self-described progressives, Markey says he has experience on his side and a record in Washington, pointing to the Green New Deal climate change initiative.

“It is not just a resolution but revolution that we have triggered. Young people are rallying to our side, joining older generations,” he said. “The time is now to deal with that crisis.”

Markey is expected to greet voters at polls in Jamaica Plain and Springfield Tuesday.

