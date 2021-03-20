Markey: New federal aid will prioritize minority-owned restaurants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey said incoming federal aid for Massachusetts restaurants will prioritize minority-owned businesses and help them recover after being devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with restaurant owners Saturday, Markey said the service industry has lost more than 85,000 jobs during the pandemic, and that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes $28 billion for restaurants across the U.S.

“I’m hopeful that this package will deliver the boost that restaurants and bars across Massachusetts need and deserve in order to get back on their feet and to thrive once again,” Markey said.

