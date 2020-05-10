Markey proposes monthly $2K payments to U.S. residents during pandemic

Sen. Ed Markey is calling for monthly payments of $2,000 to people making under $120,000 during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic in order to counter unemployment that could pass 20 percent.

“A single check is not sufficient for households that are struggling during this crisis,” Markey said, referring to the $1,200 payment sent to Americans earlier this spring. “Americans need more than just one payment.”

The bill would provide $2,000 a month to every person with an income below $120,000 a year. Married couples would receive $4,000 and families would receive $2,000 per child for up to three children.

The legislation, proposed by Markey and Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, would give payments to all U.S. residents even if they don’t have a social security number.

The proposal is not likely to gain support in a Republican-led Senate, but Markey said with unemployment higher than it’s been since the Great Depression, Americans need the support.

“That money is the life raft that will help families to make it through this healthcare crisis,” Markey said.

