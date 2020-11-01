Markey pushing for Democratic leadership at ‘turning point’

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Senator Ed Markey said he’s running a progressive re-election campaign as he hopes to continue working on Capitol Hill and ultimately with a Democrat in the White House.

Markey, who was first elected as a congressman in 1976 before being elected to the Senate in a special election in 2013, is on the Senate committees for commerce, foreign relations and the environment. He told 7News he’s fighting so people have access to good education, jobs and health care in his campaign against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor.

The 74-year-old says he supports the Green New Deal. He used his 1989 Nike sneakers — which he won in a free throw contest in Congress — to make a connection with younger voters on environmental issues.

“Ultimately they are a metaphor — Nike Air Revolution — because that is what young people want, they want a clean air revolution,” Markey said.

Last week, Markey was campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who swore Markey in as a senator in 2013.

“Donald Trump has been criminally negligent in the way in which he has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, and we have a chance on Tuesday to put Joe Biden in charge,” Markey said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)